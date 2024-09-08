Canyoning group rescued from gorge in Zillertal

At around 11.30 a.m., six Germans led by a fellow countryman, an experienced canyoning guide, began a tour through the so-called Schraubenfall-Tuxbach in Tux (Schwaz district) in still cloudless weather. "When the guide noticed in the first third of the tour that the abseiling points were more difficult to reach due to the masses of water, he decided to abort the tour for safety reasons," according to the police.