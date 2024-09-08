In Reininghaus
Graz: Opening of new grammar school is historic
A double opening on Monday in Graz-Reininghaus: for the first time in more than 30 years, there is a new grammar school in the Styrian capital. The largest elementary school in the province was built right next to it.
It has been more than three decades since a new grammar school was opened in Graz with the Klusemann School. On Monday, the time has come again: the AHS opens in the Reininghaus district.
The federal building cost 45 million euros and, when fully occupied, 900 pupils will be taught by 100 teachers in 36 classes. For the time being, the numbers are around a third of this. Incidentally, the project started two years ago in containers in the parking lot of the Klusemann School. These second and third classes are now moving to Reininghaus.
Largest elementary school in Styria
Right next door, the largest elementary school in Styria - next to Puntigam - will also open on Monday. There is space for 20 classes and the costs amounted to 23 million euros. Initially, six first classes will start, two second classes will move from the Neuhart elementary school to Reininghaus, explains Kurt Hohensinner (ÖVP), City Councillor for Education. 160 pupils are expected this year.
There are other huge school projects in Graz: The Puntigam secondary school will be expanded at a cost of 26 million euros (opening: fall 2025), and the new Smart City secondary school will open in fall 2026. The current MS Algersdorf will then move in here. And the Bruckner secondary sports school will move to Algersdorf (after renovation in 2028 - although the local council has yet to decide on the construction).
Tragöß elementary school to close in 2025
However, the closure of a smaller Styrian elementary school is certain, but not until next year: in Tragöß-St. Katharein (Bruck-Mürzzuschlag district), the local council has unanimously decided that the Tragöß site will close in 2025 and all pupils will be taught together in St. Katharein in future. The province of Styria has not ordered any school closures for years.
