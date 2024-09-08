Graz: Opening of new grammar school is historic

There are other huge school projects in Graz: The Puntigam secondary school will be expanded at a cost of 26 million euros (opening: fall 2025), and the new Smart City secondary school will open in fall 2026. The current MS Algersdorf will then move in here. And the Bruckner secondary sports school will move to Algersdorf (after renovation in 2028 - although the local council has yet to decide on the construction).