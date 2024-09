Reichenau kicker is faster than Mohamed Salah

A touch of Champions League! It wafts through the Reichenau sports facility. Because the 1st class C club relies on state-of-the-art technology in training. Like Europe's top teams, the players' data is tracked during training and matches. "We do this with the Catapult software. Real Madrid, among others, use it. No other team in Carinthia has that," enthuses Reichenau coach Miroslav Markelic.