An evening of tolerance and diversity

Digital orientation map

Drinks could be ordered in sign language at the UnStillBar, while blind and visually impaired young people showed off their bartending skills at the DunkelBar. The AnBandlSpiel was an absolute hit: every guest was given a wristband with a number, which was available four times - those who found each other were rewarded with a free drink. Brand new this year was the event app "Dabei App", which provided access to digital food and drink menus as well as a digital orientation map with the detailed ball program of the five dance floors.