Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

16th Diversity Ball

An evening of tolerance and diversity

Nachrichten
08.09.2024 18:00

The 16th Diversity Ball, for which Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig opened up the entire City Hall, was all about diversity and tolerance on Saturday.

comment0 Kommentare

Many familiar faces were among the more than 3,000 guests. Among others, SPÖ City Councillor Peter Hacker, Vienna's Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS) and Green Party leader Sigi Maurer did not miss out on the party.

Musical star Drew Sarich in a Hedwig outfit, singer Missy May and cult actress Dolores Schmidinger, who attracted everyone's attention as the British Queen, caused a particularly big stir. Even the Swedish pop musicians from Rednex were amazed.

Digital orientation map
Drinks could be ordered in sign language at the UnStillBar, while blind and visually impaired young people showed off their bartending skills at the DunkelBar. The AnBandlSpiel was an absolute hit: every guest was given a wristband with a number, which was available four times - those who found each other were rewarded with a free drink. Brand new this year was the event app "Dabei App", which provided access to digital food and drink menus as well as a digital orientation map with the detailed ball program of the five dance floors.

For one evening, colorful fun reigned in the federal capital. (Bild: Starpix / A. Tuma)
For one evening, colorful fun reigned in the federal capital.
(Bild: Starpix / A. Tuma)

Once again this year, the entire town hall, including the arcaded courtyard, was played out until the early hours of the morning. Under the artistic direction of Manuela Gamper and Esther Steinbrecher, more than 300 artists provided an unforgettable ball experience. Various DJs such as DJ Labour, DJ Joyce Muniz, Glitzer & Bass and the Radio Superfly DJs created an exuberant atmosphere on the turntables. There were also acrobatic performances by Cyr Wheel MeetsLED Violin and dazzling performances by various drag queens from The LipstickBall club.

A special highlight was traditionally offered at midnight: Brani Zunami's much-celebrated midnight performance in sign language. It is one of the centerpieces of the ball every year, as the sign language quadrille is symbolic of minority languages in Austria

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Robert Fröwein
Robert Fröwein
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf