16th Diversity Ball
An evening of tolerance and diversity
The 16th Diversity Ball, for which Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig opened up the entire City Hall, was all about diversity and tolerance on Saturday.
Many familiar faces were among the more than 3,000 guests. Among others, SPÖ City Councillor Peter Hacker, Vienna's Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS) and Green Party leader Sigi Maurer did not miss out on the party.
Musical star Drew Sarich in a Hedwig outfit, singer Missy May and cult actress Dolores Schmidinger, who attracted everyone's attention as the British Queen, caused a particularly big stir. Even the Swedish pop musicians from Rednex were amazed.
Digital orientation map
Drinks could be ordered in sign language at the UnStillBar, while blind and visually impaired young people showed off their bartending skills at the DunkelBar. The AnBandlSpiel was an absolute hit: every guest was given a wristband with a number, which was available four times - those who found each other were rewarded with a free drink. Brand new this year was the event app "Dabei App", which provided access to digital food and drink menus as well as a digital orientation map with the detailed ball program of the five dance floors.
Once again this year, the entire town hall, including the arcaded courtyard, was played out until the early hours of the morning. Under the artistic direction of Manuela Gamper and Esther Steinbrecher, more than 300 artists provided an unforgettable ball experience. Various DJs such as DJ Labour, DJ Joyce Muniz, Glitzer & Bass and the Radio Superfly DJs created an exuberant atmosphere on the turntables. There were also acrobatic performances by Cyr Wheel MeetsLED Violin and dazzling performances by various drag queens from The LipstickBall club.
A special highlight was traditionally offered at midnight: Brani Zunami's much-celebrated midnight performance in sign language. It is one of the centerpieces of the ball every year, as the sign language quadrille is symbolic of minority languages in Austria
