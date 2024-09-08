Conflict had escalated
Seriously injured with a knife during an argument
An argument at a highway service area escalated to the point of bloodshed: a 55-year-old Ukrainian inflicted serious cuts on a 46-year-old man from the countryside with a knife. Just a few hours later, there was a fight in Timelkam in which a 28-year-old Georgian was injured. The perpetrators are being sought.
An argument between two Ukrainian citizens, aged 55 and 46, got completely out of hand at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday at the Ansfelden-Süd rest area. The 55-year-old inflicted serious cuts to the 46-year-old opponent's face and arm with a knife. The reason for the fight is still unknown.
Photo enabled identification
The injured 46-year-old was first treated by a SIG patrol and the Red Cross and taken to hospital. A witness was able to photograph the 55-year-old during the altercation, which is why he could be clearly identified as the suspect.
A lot of alcohol was involved
He disposed of the murder weapon in an unknown way and it could not be found. The 55-year-old was arrested by a SIG patrol and taken to the Linz police detention center. All those involved were noticeably intoxicated. The investigation is ongoing.
Perpetrators fled from the bar
Just a few hours later there was another violent incident in Timelkam: at 1:15 a.m., for reasons as yet unknown, a fight broke out in front of a pub between a 28-year-old Georgian, a 30-year-old and two other people. When several patrols arrived there, initially only the injured 28-year-old and a witness could be found.
There was also video evidence
As there was also a video recording of this altercation, it could be established beyond doubt that three people kicked the 28-year-old lying on the ground. The man, who was injured to an indeterminate degree, was taken to hospital. Two other uninvolved persons were injured in the altercation and were first treated by the ambulance. An immediate search for the perpetrators was initially unsuccessful - investigations and questioning are ongoing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
