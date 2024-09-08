Sabalenka: “When my father died, …”

She has now caught up with Naomi Osaka (4) in terms of Major wins for all active players in fourth place. Ahead of her are Venus Williams (7), who will not be able to add to her tally, and of course five-time champion Iga Swiatek. Despite two major titles this year, she has not yet caught up with the Pole, emphasis on yet. At least in the race she has come as close as 409 points. "I try not to focus on the ranking, to be honest," said Sabalenka. She prefers to focus on herself and knows that if she can play her best tennis, "I will be able to become number 1 again".