Vienna Vikings in ELF final after victory over Paris

The Vikings went into the match against Paris as the only unbeaten team in the basic round. The hosts got off to a good start in front of a club-record crowd and prominent guests such as tennis ace Dominic Thiem, Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (Austrian People's Party) along with the Austrian Armed Forces Guard and US ambassador Victoria Kennedy. Quarterback Ben Holmes threw three touchdown passes in the first half, two to Florian Bierbaumer and one to Kimi Linnainmaa.