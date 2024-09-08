US Open final: Sinner vs Fritz, LIVE from 8pm

And Sinner will by no means underestimate the world number 12, who will be at least seventh on Monday (sixth if he wins the title). "He has a strong serve and is a very solid player from the baseline. He can mix the game up very well," says Sinner, who has won and lost once in each of their two meetings so far. Sinner wants to ignore the home atmosphere for Fritz: "That's normal. I know in my head that a lot of people stick by me in Italy."