US Open final: Sinner vs Fritz, LIVE from 8pm

Will Jannik Sinner be the winner at the US Open or will Taylor Fritz claim the first Major victory by an American since Andy Roddick in 2003? We'll be reporting live from 8pm - see ticker below.
The answer will be given on Sunday (8pm CEST) in front of 24,000 fans in the Arthur Ashe Stadium and millions in front of their TV sets. The top favorite is of course the world number one from South Tyrol, who is aiming for his second Major victory after the Australian Open. The 26-year-old Fritz is making his first appearance in a final at the highest level.
Following the elimination of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, Sinner appears to have a clear path to his second triumph at one of the four Grand Slam tournaments. Sinner withstood the huge pressure and the additional stress surrounding his controversial doping acquittal, but another question arose before the final. In the semi-final against Jack Draper, Sinner braced his left wrist in a fall and suffered an injury.
The extent to which it will hinder the man with the South Tyrolean accent was initially unclear. Although he is right-handed, he needs both wrists for his backhand. Sinner is the first Italian ever to reach the final of the biggest of all major tournaments and will exhaust every opportunity to compete. "I see it relaxed because if it's something bad, you immediately feel it more," Sinner believes. His opponent Fritz will have almost the entire stadium behind him.
And Sinner will by no means underestimate the world number 12, who will be at least seventh on Monday (sixth if he wins the title). "He has a strong serve and is a very solid player from the baseline. He can mix the game up very well," says Sinner, who has won and lost once in each of their two meetings so far. Sinner wants to ignore the home atmosphere for Fritz: "That's normal. I know in my head that a lot of people stick by me in Italy."
For Taylor Fritz, who won the biggest of his eight ATP titles to date in 2022 at the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells, reaching the final in Flushing Meadows was unexpected. Especially as his immediate hardcourt preparation was rather poor with just one win at the 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati. But with victories over Casper Ruud (NOR-8) and Alexander Zverev (GER-4), both in four sets, as well as the emotionally difficult five-set victory over friend Frances Tiafoe (USA-20) in the semi-finals, he has gained self-confidence.
Fritz could end the US men's 21-year drought in the first men's Major final by an American since 2009. Back then, Andy Roddick triumphed in Flushing Meadows (Roddick lost to Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final in 2009). "I'm in the final of the US Open. It's a dream come true and I'm going to give it everything I've got," promised the father of a son called Jordan, whose mother he is divorced from.
The breakthrough
After losing four Major quarter-finals, it is a breakthrough for Fritz, although he was already world number five almost 18 months ago. Whether he will even become the new face of victory at one of the four Grand Slams remains to be seen. Of course, his appearance in the final alone won't do international tennis any harm; the large US market has been craving new superstars from home for years.
