Ireland v England, LIVE from 6pm Copy

Spain's national soccer team remained winless in their first appearance as European champions. However, team boss Luis de la Fuente remained calm after the goalless draw against Serbia in Belgrade on Thursday at the start of the Nations League. "I'm not worried. It's almost like a preparation game for us because of the circumstances. It's still early in the season and the calendar is full for the players. It's a process and we'll move on," said the 63-year-old.