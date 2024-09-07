Athletes in luck
Lower Austria Team Challenge: 100,000 for the next generation
The SPORTLAND Niederösterreich Team Challenge took place for the eighth time this year in Krems, Lengenfeld and Mautern an der Donau. This friendly competition, consisting of the sports of golf, tennis and running, was held in cooperation with sponsors and supporters of sport to raise funds for young sporting talent in Lower Austria. Local top athletes and sports legends were also actively involved.
"The Team Challenge has now developed into a traditional and popular event in SPORTLAND Niederösterreich. This development is mainly thanks to our sponsors and partners, who clearly care as much about the next generation of athletes as we do. A total of 100,000 euros was raised for young local sports talents, with which we will continue to effectively support sports talents on their rocky path to the podium or perhaps even to the top of the world, in line with our Lower Austrian Sports Strategy 2025," said Provincial Councillor Christoph Luisser, representing Deputy Provincial Councillor for Sports Udo Landbauer, expressing his enthusiasm for the sustainability of the event.
Alexander Schmirl, Markus Fuchs & Co. in a sporting competition
A total of 20 teams were at the start to demonstrate their sporting spirit and will to win on the golf course, tennis court and in the all-round competition. Among them were the long-standing premium partners Raiffeisenbank and Niederösterreichische Versicherung as well as spusu and last year's winner sodexo, all of whom are regarded as role models in the business world when it comes to promoting sport and actively living it. Together with numerous active athletes, such as the two Olympic athletes Alexander Schmirl and Markus Fuchs as well as the former overall World Cup bobsleigh winner Katrin Beierl, and sports legends, they all put in a great deal of effort.
At the closing event in Kloster Und in Krems, all the teams were duly celebrated for their efforts. As usual, however, only three teams made it onto the podium. Third place went to Hutchison Drei Austria, with AMI Promarketing taking second place. This year, victory in the friendly sports competition went to the team from Niederösterreichische Versicherung, which, in the person of CEO Bernhard Lackner, quickly increased the donation cheque from 98,500 euros to 100,000 euros during the handover!
"Congratulations to all the teams who showed today that they not only support sport, but also actively live it. I am very grateful that our partners and sponsors enthusiastically answer our call every year and that we spend a sporty and enjoyable day together, including active networking. This reliability and commitment of the Lower Austria Sports Network is always evident in every collaboration. Together we have already implemented many projects and initiatives and I am sure that we will be able to achieve even more in the future," says Luisser.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.