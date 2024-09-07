Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Athletes in luck

Lower Austria Team Challenge: 100,000 for the next generation

Nachrichten
07.09.2024 12:46

The SPORTLAND Niederösterreich Team Challenge took place for the eighth time this year in Krems, Lengenfeld and Mautern an der Donau. This friendly competition, consisting of the sports of golf, tennis and running, was held in cooperation with sponsors and supporters of sport to raise funds for young sporting talent in Lower Austria. Local top athletes and sports legends were also actively involved.

comment0 Kommentare

"The Team Challenge has now developed into a traditional and popular event in SPORTLAND Niederösterreich. This development is mainly thanks to our sponsors and partners, who clearly care as much about the next generation of athletes as we do. A total of 100,000 euros was raised for young local sports talents, with which we will continue to effectively support sports talents on their rocky path to the podium or perhaps even to the top of the world, in line with our Lower Austrian Sports Strategy 2025," said Provincial Councillor Christoph Luisser, representing Deputy Provincial Councillor for Sports Udo Landbauer, expressing his enthusiasm for the sustainability of the event.

Tennis legend Jürgen Melzer tees off at the golf course in Lengenfeld for a good cause. (Bild: ProFIlms by Kevin Hackner e.U.)
Tennis legend Jürgen Melzer tees off at the golf course in Lengenfeld for a good cause.
(Bild: ProFIlms by Kevin Hackner e.U.)

Alexander Schmirl, Markus Fuchs & Co. in a sporting competition
A total of 20 teams were at the start to demonstrate their sporting spirit and will to win on the golf course, tennis court and in the all-round competition. Among them were the long-standing premium partners Raiffeisenbank and Niederösterreichische Versicherung as well as spusu and last year's winner sodexo, all of whom are regarded as role models in the business world when it comes to promoting sport and actively living it. Together with numerous active athletes, such as the two Olympic athletes Alexander Schmirl and Markus Fuchs as well as the former overall World Cup bobsleigh winner Katrin Beierl, and sports legends, they all put in a great deal of effort.

At the closing event in Kloster Und in Krems, all the teams were duly celebrated for their efforts. As usual, however, only three teams made it onto the podium. Third place went to Hutchison Drei Austria, with AMI Promarketing taking second place. This year, victory in the friendly sports competition went to the team from Niederösterreichische Versicherung, which, in the person of CEO Bernhard Lackner, quickly increased the donation cheque from 98,500 euros to 100,000 euros during the handover!

Beach volleyball player Robin Seidl impresses in tennis. (Bild: ProFIlms by Kevin Hackner e.U.)
Beach volleyball player Robin Seidl impresses in tennis.
(Bild: ProFIlms by Kevin Hackner e.U.)

"Congratulations to all the teams who showed today that they not only support sport, but also actively live it. I am very grateful that our partners and sponsors enthusiastically answer our call every year and that we spend a sporty and enjoyable day together, including active networking. This reliability and commitment of the Lower Austria Sports Network is always evident in every collaboration. Together we have already implemented many projects and initiatives and I am sure that we will be able to achieve even more in the future," says Luisser.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Harald Dworak
Harald Dworak
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf