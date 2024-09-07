Political turmoil in Tyrol
Were obstacles put in the way of female doctors?
The waters are running high in Tyrol: in the abortion case, the SPÖ - the governing partner of the People's Party - is raising eyebrows and making piquant assumptions about the background. The Greens, meanwhile, want to table motions in the October state parliament.
"It is a scandal that the Tyrolean state government is not implementing the urgently needed second location for abortions on the clinic grounds after all," criticizes LA Zeliha Arslan (Greens) in a reaction to the "Krone" article. As reported, no progress has been made on the issue of abortion facilities - the much-discussed location on the Innsbruck clinic grounds has failed.
The black-red provincial government is thus blocking important progress in women's policy. This is a step back in time and must be changed.
LA Zeliha Arslan (Grüne)
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
"Women's needs are being ignored"
"Once again, women's rights and healthcare are being pushed into the background. This decision serves the interests of reactionary, ideologically motivated forces and ignores the needs of women," emphasizes Arslan.
The Greens will table motions in the October state parliament that abortions should be offered in all public hospitals. "The provincial government is responsible for healthcare in this province and is also responsible for the location planning of Tyrolean clinics, now ideological politics is enough."
This is not a good day for women in Tirol. Abortions are a health service and should be treated as such. The majority of the population supports this. The ÖVP is therefore called upon to finally move away from its blockade stance.
NR Selma Yildirim (SPÖ)
Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER
"We want free hospital services"
The SPÖ is also anything but pleased about the situation in Tyrol - even though it is in the government itself. Selma Yildirim, SPÖ regional women's chairwoman, is calling for a clear commitment from the ÖVP to a range of public hospitals. "In Tyrol, the situation regarding abortions is still precarious. Only one doctor offers abortions in his private practice."
The SPÖ's position on this is absolutely clear: "We want public hospitals to offer abortions free of charge," she said, repeating LR Eva Pawlata's earlier demand. It is also obvious that the two doctors were "deliberately put in the way until they finally gave up".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.