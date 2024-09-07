Were obstacles put in the way of female doctors?

"We want free hospital services"

The SPÖ is also anything but pleased about the situation in Tyrol - even though it is in the government itself. Selma Yildirim, SPÖ regional women's chairwoman, is calling for a clear commitment from the ÖVP to a range of public hospitals. "In Tyrol, the situation regarding abortions is still precarious. Only one doctor offers abortions in his private practice."