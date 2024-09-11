Ryanair and AUA
These comebacks raise new hopes in Linz
On October 27, 2018, Ryanair connected Linz and London for the last time. Now the airline is returning to this route almost exactly six years later. Austrian Airlines is also returning to Hörsching - reactivating the connection to Frankfurt. Departures that raise hopes.
October 27, 2018 was a day of farewells for Linz Airport: Ryanair connected London and Hörsching for the last time, while Austrian Airlines also discontinued its flights to Vienna, effectively transferring them to rail with reference to the train service...
2193 days later, almost exactly six years to the day, both airlines will once again take center stage on Monday, 28 October - this time on a very special occasion. On the one hand, Ryanair is reactivating its flights to London Stansted. And Austrian is also venturing a scheduled flight comeback from Linz: it is hiring the Swedish Braathens Regional Airlines to resume the Frankfurt flights that have been suspended since the end of March.
72 seats, three times a day
The German banking metropolis is very important for Linz in terms of business travelers and holidaymakers who value and need the international airport as a hub. The ATR 72-600 that will be used has 72 seats and will take off from Frankfurt and Linz three times a day.
Airport boss Norbert Draskovits speaks of a "real combination": "A smaller aircraft type, many flights per day." Austrian Airlines CEO Michael Trestl enthuses about an "important milestone".
London flights are a test for the expansion of the program
The Ryanair comeback is a test balloon, starting with two weekly departures to the British capital: If this works well, it is apparently possible to imagine more - including to other destinations. But: nothing is fixed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
