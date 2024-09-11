Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ryanair and AUA

These comebacks raise new hopes in Linz

Nachrichten
11.09.2024 11:20

On October 27, 2018, Ryanair connected Linz and London for the last time. Now the airline is returning to this route almost exactly six years later. Austrian Airlines is also returning to Hörsching - reactivating the connection to Frankfurt. Departures that raise hopes.

comment0 Kommentare

October 27, 2018 was a day of farewells for Linz Airport: Ryanair connected London and Hörsching for the last time, while Austrian Airlines also discontinued its flights to Vienna, effectively transferring them to rail with reference to the train service...

Airport boss Norbert Draskovits is delighted: On October 28, the ATR 72-600 of Braathens Regional Airlines will take off from Linz to Frankfurt for the first time. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/Markus Wenzel, Braathens Regional Airlines)
Airport boss Norbert Draskovits is delighted: On October 28, the ATR 72-600 of Braathens Regional Airlines will take off from Linz to Frankfurt for the first time.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Markus Wenzel, Braathens Regional Airlines)

2193 days later, almost exactly six years to the day, both airlines will once again take center stage on Monday, 28 October - this time on a very special occasion. On the one hand, Ryanair is reactivating its flights to London Stansted. And Austrian is also venturing a scheduled flight comeback from Linz: it is hiring the Swedish Braathens Regional Airlines to resume the Frankfurt flights that have been suspended since the end of March.

72 seats, three times a day
The German banking metropolis is very important for Linz in terms of business travelers and holidaymakers who value and need the international airport as a hub. The ATR 72-600 that will be used has 72 seats and will take off from Frankfurt and Linz three times a day.

Airport boss Norbert Draskovits speaks of a "real combination": "A smaller aircraft type, many flights per day." Austrian Airlines CEO Michael Trestl enthuses about an "important milestone".

London flights are a test for the expansion of the program
The Ryanair comeback is a test balloon, starting with two weekly departures to the British capital: If this works well, it is apparently possible to imagine more - including to other destinations. But: nothing is fixed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf