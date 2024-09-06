Starting signal in Dornach
After more than 25 years, the highway ramp is finished
The project in Dornach-Auhof was built at a cost of 27 million euros and opened to traffic. Protesters used the opening to express their displeasure at the "highway madness". Local residents, on the other hand, hope that this will ease traffic congestion.
Shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, the A7 was opened to traffic at the Auhof junction. "Good things take time," said FP city councillor Michael Raml at the opening ceremony, alluding to the long implementation time. The construction of the slip road onto the Mühlkreisautobahn was already being discussed 25 years ago. However, construction only began a year and a half ago.
27 million euros in costs
"When construction starts, things usually happen very quickly," agreed Linz city politicians Dietmar Prammer (SP) and Martin Hajart (VP). For them, the new slip road represents a major traffic relief for local residents. It will also ensure optimal accessibility to the Dornach-Auhof district with its steadily growing university campus.
The costs of almost EUR 27 million are being shared by Asfinag, the state and the city of Linz. "We have thus set a milestone," said LH Thomas Stelzer (VP) and Transport Minister Günther Steinkellner (FP).
Demonstrator on the highway
Opponents of the project also used the opening ceremony yesterday to express their displeasure. "Stop the highway madness" was one of their messages. One demonstrator was seated and blocked the highway access road, which was not yet open to traffic at the time.
Asfinag board member Hartwig Hufnagl also indirectly addressed the protests. He explained that around 14,000 square meters of rough pasture had been sown as compensation, and that 14,000 square meters had been newly planted and 6,000 square meters reforested. "We always carry out our construction projects in harmony with nature."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
