Death drama for ORF star and dance talent (13) in Vienna

200 victims of gas accidents every year

The ongoing heatwave in particular can be (life)threatening. This is because high temperatures increase the risk of CO accidents even more, as the thermals come to a standstill. This creates what is known as an "air pocket" - the result: a backlog of gas that can enter the living space. According to the Austrian Road Safety Board, around 200 people in Austria are poisoned by carbon monoxide every year.