Cool off here!
You can still splash around in some outdoor pools!
The vacations are over and summer is slowly coming to an end. Nevertheless, some outdoor pools are still open. Take advantage, because the weekend will still be hot!
There are no fewer than 29 outdoor pools in Burgenland - and that's without counting Lake Neusiedl and the bathing lakes. They were all very popular this summer, but now the season is coming to an end. Some pools are already in hibernation. Eisenstadt has extended its bathing season, but has also closed its doors today.
The Solarwarmbad Purbach and the Sonnenwaldbad Donnerskirchen invite you to swim for the last day on Sunday. If you believe the weather forecast, it's not a bad choice, as temperatures are set to plummet from Monday. Instead of 30 degrees or more, it will only be just over 20 degrees.
Nevertheless, you can still jump into the cool water at the Aquasplash in Gols and the outdoor pools in Jennersdorf, Oberwart and Oberpullendorfer until September 15. "We had around 4,000 to 5,000 more people this year than last year," says Dieter Horvath, the Gols bailiff. "After July and August were very hot, the season was very good. We're expecting a lot more guests this weekend too, then we'll let the season slowly wind down for another week, even though the main business is of course over when school starts."
Lake Neusiedl is "open" all year round
If you still haven't had enough, you can still go swimming at Lake Neusiedl. The longest season is probably in Podersdorf am See. Kiters and surfers are out on the water whatever the weather - wind permitting.
But there is also plenty to experience on the beach until November. "Our last event is the Scary Days from October 25 to November 3," says Rene Lentsch, Managing Director of Podersdorf Tourismus und Freizeit Betriebsgesellschaft. And smiles: "Our summer just lasts a little longer. "Charlotte Titz
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
