You can still splash around in some outdoor pools!

Nevertheless, you can still jump into the cool water at the Aquasplash in Gols and the outdoor pools in Jennersdorf, Oberwart and Oberpullendorfer until September 15. "We had around 4,000 to 5,000 more people this year than last year," says Dieter Horvath, the Gols bailiff. "After July and August were very hot, the season was very good. We're expecting a lot more guests this weekend too, then we'll let the season slowly wind down for another week, even though the main business is of course over when school starts."