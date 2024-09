An ORF dream couple celebrates two birthdays at once

In the "Krone", presenter and racing driver Corinna Kamper and "Dancing Stars" pro Danilo Campisi made it clear when they announced: "Yes, we're engaged!"

All kinds of reasons to celebrate

Now, just a few days later, they celebrated with lots of friends and family. And there were plenty of reasons to do so, because not only were the two pretty girls soon to say "I do", Corinna had just celebrated her 30th birthday at almost the same time as her mother Monika's birthday (her 60th). Dad Charly also had something to celebrate, as he handed over the business of his boating license school to his daughter and is now sailing through (un)retirement.