Cyclist found "mountain of garbage"
Delivery man dumped parcels in the forest, left the country
Some people waited in vain for their parcel - now it is clear why: a Romanian delivery man is said to have disposed of numerous parcels in the forest in Nauders in Tyrol (Landeck district). A cyclist, who initially assumed there was a pile of garbage, filed a complaint. The police were able to identify the suspect. But he is probably long gone.
At the end of August, a local reported to the police that he had noticed an illegal dump in the "Labaun" forest area in Nauders during a bike tour.
A patrol then went to the site to take a look. "In the course of the investigation, it turned out that it was not garbage, but parcels that had obviously been dumped there by a delivery person," said the investigators.
According to previous findings, the man probably left Austria shortly after the crime.
Suspect unmasked but not caught
The recipients were people and companies in the Nauders area. "Following further investigations, a 28-year-old Romanian has now been identified as the suspect. According to previous findings, the man is believed to have left Austria shortly after the crime."
Several thousand euros in damage
The police expect the damage to amount to several thousand euros. Further investigations are underway. The 28-year-old will be reported to the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck on suspicion of permanent confiscation of property, theft and embezzlement.
