St. Pölten challenged in the qualifiers against Vllaznia

The Albanians did make it to the top flight two years ago, where they were eliminated without points in a tough group featuring Chelsea, Paris St. Germain and Real Madrid. St. Pölten have reached the group stage in the past two seasons and are determined to continue this streak. To do so, a knockout duel in the 2nd round must also be mastered on September 18/19 and 25/26. The draw for this will take place on Monday in Nyon.