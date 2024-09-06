Speaking out for the first time
Telegram boss criticizes investigations against him
Telegram CEO Pawel Durow has criticized France for the investigations against him there. In his first public statement since his arrest at the end of August, Durow called it "surprising" in a message on Telegram on Thursday that he was being held responsible for the content shared by other users.
Durov was arrested at Le Bourget airport near Paris at the end of August. The French judiciary accused the 39-year-old billionaire of, among other things, not doing enough to combat the spread of criminal and extremist content on Telegram. Durov was released on bail, but is not allowed to leave France for the time being.
Durow criticized "the use of laws from the pre-smartphone era to charge a CEO for crimes committed by third parties on the platform he manages". This was a "misguided approach". He described accusations that Telegram was "some kind of anarchist paradise" as "completely untrue".
"Growing pains"
In his message, Durow admitted that Telegram's rapidly increasing user numbers were causing "growing pains that make it easier for criminals to abuse our platform". He had therefore made it his personal goal to "noticeably improve things in this regard".
Where Telegram cannot agree with local regulators on "the right balance between privacy and security", "we are ready to leave the country", he added.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
