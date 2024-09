Drunk driver (28) crashes into traffic lights

A 28-year-old driver from the St. Veit district got behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol. The result: an accident! At around 10.25 p.m., the Carinthian drove off August-Jaksch-Straße in Klagenfurt and collided head-on with a set of traffic lights. This and the system were badly damaged. The 28-year-old was uninjured. His driving license was confiscated on the spot due to his intoxication.