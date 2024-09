Radar box “switched off” with a carpet

The 26th edition of the European Bike Week has been running on Lake Faak since Tuesday, with more than 70,000 Harley riders and countless fans taking part again this year. In order to avoid expensive speeding fines, unknown persons covered the camera hatch of a measuring device near the Shell petrol station with a carpet.

Drivers had a "penalty-free lane"

According to the police, the action took place on Wednesday: However, the speed camera box has since been cleared again. How many drivers had a "penalty-free lane" thanks to the carpet probably remains a mystery.