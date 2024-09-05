Two nippy new signings boost the competition

New signing scores for the first time

In front of 300 fans in Messendorf yesterday, Christian Ilzer sent the two speedy loan signings into action for the first time: The Turk Erencan Yardimci (22), who Hoffenheim signed for two million from Eyüpspor, scored his first goal straight away: "He's a striker with depth, which is what we need," said the coach, "but he still has to get used to our intensity. Because he played his last game on May 20, we have to build him up carefully."