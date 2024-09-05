Transfer finish:
Two nippy new signings boost the competition
Erencan Yardimci and Malick Yalcouye celebrated their Sturm debuts in the 4:1 win against Kapfenberg. Hartberg will use new signing Björn Hardley for the first time today in Rogaska.
On the last transfer day, Sturm presented another addition to the second division team in the form of 18-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Lord Afrifa. The departure of Manny Sarkaria, who scored one goal and set up another in yesterday's 4:1 test win against Kapfenberg (but is no longer on Sturm's Champions League list), will have to wait despite inquiries: In some countries (Turkey, Russia, Dubai) the transfer market is open for longer - "and it has to be right for Manny," says sporting director Andi Schicker.
New signing scores for the first time
In front of 300 fans in Messendorf yesterday, Christian Ilzer sent the two speedy loan signings into action for the first time: The Turk Erencan Yardimci (22), who Hoffenheim signed for two million from Eyüpspor, scored his first goal straight away: "He's a striker with depth, which is what we need," said the coach, "but he still has to get used to our intensity. Because he played his last game on May 20, we have to build him up carefully."
The Ivorian Malick Yalcouye (18), for whom Brighton spent seven million euros after just six months in Gothenburg, is an active, instinctive footballer: "A box-to-box player who needs his freedom! He is quick, agile, a brutal runner, has a super understanding of the game, is very strong in tackles despite his small stature and is extremely troublesome for the opposition." An intensive English course is now on the agenda for both.
Hartberg, who will be coached by interim coach Markus Karner (who lacks the UEFA Pro license for a permanent commitment in the Hartberg professional team) in the test in Rogaska (Slo) on Friday, yesterday signed a 21-year-old Dutch central defender from Utrecht II who trained at Manchester United: "Björn Hardley is a left-footer like Ibane Bowat and very good at building up play," attested boss Erich Korherr. In addition, full-back Furkan Demir (19) has been loaned from Rapid II. In return, Onurhan Babuscu will be returned to Gaziantep.
Despite countless offers in the coaching sector (in addition to Nestor El Maestro, even an ex-Stoke coach was offered a job in Eastern Styria), there is no quick fix.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.