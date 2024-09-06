Search for cause of fatal ceiling collapse

Several possible causes

Thomas Hagen Edinger, a master builder and court-certified expert from Linz, knows how structural engineers proceed in such cases: "The first thing they will look at is what kind of vault it was." According to the experienced expert, there are several possible causes, for example: "During renovation work, vaults are often supported with screw jacks, which can be varied in length. If the arch is lifted too high on the side, the vault collapses." It is also possible that the vaulting effect was removed by chiseling work, for example to lay a pipe.