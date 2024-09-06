Investigators in Schärding
Search for cause of fatal ceiling collapse
Investigators are now to find out why two young workers died in Schärding. A master builder explains how structural engineers proceed in such cases. According to the expert, there are several possible causes for the fatal collapse of two ceilings.
Following the terrible accident in Schärding - two Syrian workers (23) were buried during renovation work on Tuesday and could only be rescued dead hours later - the ball is now in the court's court. As reported, the public prosecutor's office is investigating on suspicion of grossly negligent homicide. An expert opinion is to clarify why the fatal collapse occurred.
Several possible causes
Thomas Hagen Edinger, a master builder and court-certified expert from Linz, knows how structural engineers proceed in such cases: "The first thing they will look at is what kind of vault it was." According to the experienced expert, there are several possible causes, for example: "During renovation work, vaults are often supported with screw jacks, which can be varied in length. If the arch is lifted too high on the side, the vault collapses." It is also possible that the vaulting effect was removed by chiseling work, for example to lay a pipe.
"I don't envy my colleagues, it's difficult"
However, it is certainly not possible to diagnose the cause of the fatal accident from a distance. How do the experts on site proceed? "They will look to see if they can find any drilled bricks or spindle studs. But I don't envy my colleagues, it's very difficult," says Edinger.
Age is not the decisive factor
The partially collapsed house on the lower town square is 441 years old and has been rebuilt or reconstructed several times. "The age of buildings is usually not that important," says Edinger. The decisive factor is the state of preservation, for example, any steel beams could be rusted through. The investigators are therefore expecting a lot of work.
