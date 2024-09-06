Vorteilswelt
From the courtroom

Croatian (33) attacked cook with beer bottle

Nachrichten
06.09.2024 08:05

Out of nowhere, the accused allegedly attacked and seriously injured a 25-year-old man on his way home in Schruns. The Croatian was now on trial.

comment0 Kommentare

When Judge Silke Sandholzer fades in the photo of the seriously injured victim, it is clear even to the hard-boiled representatives of the law: the attacker must have struck with brute force and cut the 25-year-old Romanian's face with broken glass from the beer bottle. A 33-year-old seasonal worker from Croatia is accused of the crime. If found guilty, the previously innocent man faces up to five years in prison.

The cowardly attack happened on New Year's Eve at the level crossing in Schruns. Both the accused and the later victim were traveling in a group of three at the time. "I was on my way home with my brother and a colleague when the accused shouted at us to come here. He wanted to know where I was from. When I told him I was Romanian, he suddenly hit me in the face with a beer bottle," said the 25-year-old chef, describing the attack by the Croatian. His brother, who rushed to help, was also injured.

Defendant claims to have suffered a violent punch
Meanwhile, the defendant claims exactly the opposite. It was not him, but his buddy who rammed the beer bottle into the victim's face. The latter told him this later. He himself had been knocked to the ground by a punch and was dazed for a while, the Croatian described his version. "And why didn't the witness appear at the trial today if he was the perpetrator? It's her head that's at stake here!" the judge asked. The defendant's implausible explanation: "He's a seasonal worker and I haven't seen him since."

However, both the victim and an eyewitness to the incident are certain that the Croatian committed the crime. No verdict was reached on Thursday. It is unclear when the case will be heard in court. What is clear is that the victim will be disfigured for life by the large scar on his face. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Chantal Dorn
Chantal Dorn
