Croatian (33) attacked cook with beer bottle

The cowardly attack happened on New Year's Eve at the level crossing in Schruns. Both the accused and the later victim were traveling in a group of three at the time. "I was on my way home with my brother and a colleague when the accused shouted at us to come here. He wanted to know where I was from. When I told him I was Romanian, he suddenly hit me in the face with a beer bottle," said the 25-year-old chef, describing the attack by the Croatian. His brother, who rushed to help, was also injured.