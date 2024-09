Proceedings against Weinstein dropped in England

Trial to be reopened

The producer of films such as "The English Patient", "Pulp Fiction", "Good Will Hunting" and "Gangs of New York" was finally sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York. At the end of April, however, an appeals court in New York surprisingly overturned the historic conviction due to procedural errors. Numerous supporters and activists of the MeToo movement were horrified. The trial will be reopened.