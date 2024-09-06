Together with joy
Seewirt Spiess is Carinthia’s “Innkeeper of the Year”
"We only do what we enjoy," says Matthias Spiess on the secluded terrace of his restaurant on Lake Maltschach. The "Seewirt" has several tourist attractions - a campsite, apartments and, of course, the restaurant, which is known far beyond the region.
Two generations of the Spiess family run the restaurant with a well-coordinated and close-knit team. Fresh and regional ingredients are used in the dishes, "we bring good food to the table with a smile," says the junior chef.
Not "Innkeeper of the Year"for nothing
Quality standards are important to him in everything that goes on in the business. Guests always find a sympathetic ear in the established inn on the idyllic little lake, and the social aspect is given appropriate importance.
"The institution of the pub is simply part of life - from baptism to the meal after the funeral"
Matthias Spiess
The fact that he makes a good contribution to this has been confirmed since June with a letter and seal of approval, as "Innkeeper of the Year" at the Kärntner Wirtshauskultur.
Your restaurateur in the Feldkirchen district
Seewirt Spiess
Maltschach 2
9560 Feldkirchen
Telephone: 04277/2637,
E-Mail: office@seewirt-spiess.com
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.