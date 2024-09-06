Vorteilswelt
Together with joy

Seewirt Spiess is Carinthia’s “Innkeeper of the Year”

Nachrichten
06.09.2024 00:01

"We only do what we enjoy," says Matthias Spiess on the secluded terrace of his restaurant on Lake Maltschach. The "Seewirt" has several tourist attractions - a campsite, apartments and, of course, the restaurant, which is known far beyond the region.

Two generations of the Spiess family run the restaurant with a well-coordinated and close-knit team. Fresh and regional ingredients are used in the dishes, "we bring good food to the table with a smile," says the junior chef.

(Bild: ©Helge Bauer)
(Bild: ©Helge Bauer)

Not "Innkeeper of the Year"for nothing
Quality standards are important to him in everything that goes on in the business. Guests always find a sympathetic ear in the established inn on the idyllic little lake, and the social aspect is given appropriate importance.

Zitat Icon

"The institution of the pub is simply part of life - from baptism to the meal after the funeral"

Matthias Spiess

The fact that he makes a good contribution to this has been confirmed since June with a letter and seal of approval, as "Innkeeper of the Year" at the Kärntner Wirtshauskultur.

Your restaurateur in the Feldkirchen district

Seewirt Spiess
Maltschach 2
9560 Feldkirchen

Telephone: 04277/2637,
E-Mail: office@seewirt-spiess.com

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Bezahlte Anzeige
Bezahlte Anzeige
