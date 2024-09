Michael Keaton fights for his real name!

"A little leafed through"

When Keaton wanted to register with the Actors' Guild in the 1970s, there was already a Michael Douglas in Hollywood. According to the "Beetlejuice" star, he no longer knows exactly how he came up with the name Keaton. He leafed through something for inspiration - "I don't remember if it was a phone book", he said. When he heard the name Keaton, he thought to himself "Oh, that sounds reasonable".