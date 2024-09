Two fatal mountain accidents in just one afternoon

31-year-old had an accident on the Postalm via ferrata

A few kilometers further on, on the Postalm via ferrata in Strobl, the next mountain accident occurred: a German alpinist (31) was on the via ferrata with her husband at an altitude of 920 meters. For unknown reasons, she fell about 100 meters over rocky terrain into the Rußbach. The cause is still under investigation, according to the police. The body is to be recovered by helicopter on Thursday.