Causes a stir
Real kicker brings World Cup withdrawal for Spain into play
Real striker Vinicius Junior has caused a stir in his adopted sporting home of Spain with his statements. The Brazilian is calling for the Iberians to be stripped of the 2030 World Cup if they have not found a solution to the racism problem by then.
"I hope that Spain can evolve and understand how serious it is to insult someone because of the color of their skin. Because if things haven't changed by 2030, I think the World Cup will have to change venues," explained Vinicius Junior in a CNN interview.
Statements that are certainly causing a stir in his adopted country. A Real striker suggesting that Spain should lose the eagerly awaited home tournament? An affront! But the kicker doesn't care, he has been putting his finger in the wound for some time and calling for more consistent action against racism.
Fight against a small group
"It gets complicated when a player doesn't feel comfortable or safe on the pitch because he suffers from racism in this country," the Brazilian now adds, believing that the fear of losing the World Cup tournament could provide the impetus to finally tackle the problem.
Nevertheless, the 24-year-old makes it clear that he feels at home in Spain, but that he must continue the fight against racism: "I want to do everything I can to change things, because many people in Spain, the majority, are not racist. It's a small group that ultimately influences the image of a country where you can otherwise live very well."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
