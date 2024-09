Coveted Slow Food badge for Jauntaler Hadn

Austria's top tourism lady, Österreich Werbung boss Astrid Steharnig-Staudinger, is also traveling to the Slow Food Festival. It will be a "home game" for her. "She even comes from Neuhaus and grew up in Schwabegg at Gasthof Luckner-Steharnig," says Slow Food pioneer Gottfried Bachler. The Hadnwirt is well-known, Hadn is a gluten-free and healthy power grain. It is processed in the region and even has its own Hadn mill. Astrid Steharnig-Staudinger knows the production process well. Hadn is the fourth Carinthian product to be classified as a "Slow Food Presidi" and is therefore protected worldwide. "The other three flagship products are Lesachtal bread, Kletze and Krainer Steinschaf," says Bachler.