Automatically saved design

Joao Neves (PSG), Savinho (Manchester City), Mathys Tel (FC Bayern), Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona), Warren Zaire-Emery (PSG), Pau Cubarsi (FC Barcelona), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Arda Güler (Real Madrid), Kobbie Maindo (Manchester United) and, last but not least, 20-year-old Konate appear on the list sent out by the organization on Wednesday. The Ivory Coast striker shone last season with 22 goals and eight assists in 38 competitive appearances. A mark that did not go unnoticed internationally ...