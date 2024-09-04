Old town residents fear rail vibrations

Commentary by Magdalena Mistlberger: Super-GAU

Ideally, the construction work for the S-Link will proceed without incident and exactly according to plan. Ideally, Salzburg will not only get an underground extension of the Salzburger Lokalbahn, but also a comprehensive transport solution with the Messe-Bahn and Stiegl-Bahn that solves the city's congestion problem once and for all. Ideally, the costs will not explode, so that there will still be money left over for various crises. But even the worst-case scenario must be taken into account with the S-Link. To prevent a worst-case scenario, you have to expect the worst, not the ideal case.