Friedl rows back: “Was out of emotion”

For him, the national team is "something really big - hence the disappointment recently". Friedl last had contact with Rangnick around six months ago. "In March, he told me that I should step on the gas, follow the games and that I was doing well." There was no further feedback after that. "But the national team coach doesn't have to explain to everyone why he's not involved - we national team players are spread all over Europe, which doesn't make it easy."