After Rangnick's criticism
Friedl rows back: “Was out of emotion”
Marco Friedl qualified his criticism of Austrian soccer team boss Ralf Rangnick on Wednesday. Last Saturday, the Werder Bremen captain had said that he was "angry" because he was regularly left out of the ÖFB squad, but now he told kicker that these were "exaggerated words out of emotion". "If I got an invitation, I would definitely be the first one to leave here immediately to be there."
For him, the national team is "something really big - hence the disappointment recently". Friedl last had contact with Rangnick around six months ago. "In March, he told me that I should step on the gas, follow the games and that I was doing well." There was no further feedback after that. "But the national team coach doesn't have to explain to everyone why he's not involved - we national team players are spread all over Europe, which doesn't make it easy."
Friedl could only speculate as to the reasons for not being included in the ÖFB team. "Mr. Rangnick is an honest man, he would tell me if I was playing badly. I think I've had a very decent second half of the season and have now also played well at the start of the season. I'll just keep at it - that's what I can do," said the central defender.
However, Friedl also explained that he regrets what he sees as the rampant public reticence of footballers. "Nowadays, you often only say things that don't cause any problems and that make you vulnerable. And if you then make a statement that deviates from this line, it immediately becomes a big wave that picks up speed incredibly quickly - and that's why you really have to be careful as a player. Unfortunately, that's the case."
Also trouble at Werder
Friedl had also recently criticized Werder's transfer policy and complained about a lack of signings. This was followed by a reprimand from Werder Bremen's head of sport Clemens Fritz, and Friedl rowed back. "I am also aware that many transfers are not always feasible. That's why, of course, it's not a concert of wishes from us players - and Clemens is right: we haven't lost any regular players and are competitive. That's why I'm absolutely happy with the squad."
Friedl had also criticized coach Ole Werner for not supporting the team enough in the 0-0 draw against Dortmund on Saturday. However, the Austrian clarified: "I made it clear that we as a team as a whole didn't find any solutions - but unfortunately that was then quickly projected onto the coach. But that was never what I meant, and of course I expressed it unhappily at the time."
