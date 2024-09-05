Decision on merger: “The ball is in the court of law”

Josef Kapper's phone is currently ringing every minute, everyone wants to speak to the ÖVP mayor of Söchau. An avalanche has virtually swept over him in recent weeks. First, the local SPÖ (Social Democratic Party of Austria) brought up a merger with the neighboring town of Fürstenfeld in view of the municipality's high debts - there is talk of 3.5 million euros. The mayor of Fürstenfeld, Franz Jost, picked up the ball and there was no stopping it.