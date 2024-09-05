Vorteilswelt
Söchau and Fürstenfeld

Decision on merger: “The ball is in the court of law”

Nachrichten
05.09.2024 06:00

The decision is imminent: at municipal council meetings this evening (7 pm), Fürstenfeld and Söchau will vote on a merger of the two municipalities at the turn of the year. The die seems to have been cast long ago, even the skeptical head of Söchau believes.

Josef Kapper's phone is currently ringing every minute, everyone wants to speak to the ÖVP mayor of Söchau. An avalanche has virtually swept over him in recent weeks. First, the local SPÖ (Social Democratic Party of Austria) brought up a merger with the neighboring town of Fürstenfeld in view of the municipality's high debts - there is talk of 3.5 million euros. The mayor of Fürstenfeld, Franz Jost, picked up the ball and there was no stopping it.

Two public meetings were held in Söchau the previous week. The mood: surprisingly in favor of merging. "Even at the second meeting, where the residents of the more rural cadastral communities were invited," reports Kapper. The main argument: money! Jost promises high levels of investment in Söchau, and Fürstenfeld would also break the 10,000-inhabitant mark and receive more revenue shares from the federal government. That seems to convince many.

Two ÖVP mandataries drop out
What particularly pains Kapper is that two young municipal councillors from "his" ÖVP party are certain to vote in favour of the merger, which means that together with the SPÖ, the majority seems secure. "It's a done deal," resigns Kapper, who actually wanted a public consultation, but will not find a majority for it.

The time pressure is high, as the merger is due to take place on January 1, 2025 - in time for the municipal council elections on March 23. Kapper himself will end his political career at the end of the year - after 14 years in the mayor's office and shortly before his 60th birthday. "I'm not doing the job of mayor of Söchau to myself." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jakob Traby
Jakob Traby
