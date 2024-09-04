Defensive reinforcement?
Best central defender trains with Liefering
Does FC Red Bull Salzburg's defense need reinforcement? Opinions are divided on this. The Bulls wouldn't have to look far, however, as the best quality central defender is still on the payroll: Oumar Solet, who trains at cooperative club Liefering. A commentary.
The nine games so far this season under Pep Lijnders have not been dull. The Bulls have played exciting soccer and delighted their fans. Defensively, however, the runners-up were often vulnerable. Will that be enough against teams like Real Madrid or PSG? Lijnders is not worried about the quality of the defense: "Defending starts at the front. The defensive players have to solve the problems that already exist. We have to improve the defense together."
Nevertheless, the Bulls could do with a central defender with international experience. The team from Mozartstadt, whose cup clash with Wiener Viktoria on September 25 (18), would not have to look far. The best central defender has been training for some time now at cooperative club Liefering: Oumar Solet!
Cost: nerves instead of millions
Together with Strahinja Pavlovic, the Frenchman formed the strongest defensive duo of the Bulls era and also impressed in the Champions League. However, his indiscipline led to him being sidelined. Both sides want to part ways. Shortly before the end of the transfer phase, however, no takers have been found. However, a departure is still more likely than a "reprieve" for the 24-year-old. Even if the Frenchman would be a qualitative reinforcement and would "only" cost a lot of nerves instead of millions of euros.
In the case of central defender Joane Gadou, however, the Bulls are said to have reached deep into their pockets. The runners-up transferred a reported ten million euros to PSG for the 17-year-old top talent. However, the new signing, who was once in the squad of the French giants and mainly played for the Parisians' U19s last season, is more of a great promise for the future than an immediate help.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
