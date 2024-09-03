Aufsteirern
Krapfen, Stelz’n, Backhendl: A festival of delights!
There are plenty of very good reasons to come to the Aufsteirern on September 14 and 15 - but the food is the tastiest of them all! The colorful menu ranges from wild boar goulash to doughnuts.
One thing is certain at the Aufsteirern: you shouldn't even start counting calories. These days, it's better to indulge in the specialties and let every bite melt in your mouth!
The menu is a varied culinary journey through the country. Every place serves something different - from venison goulash and doughnuts to vegetarian kebabs.
An excerpt:
On Karmeliterplatz, Andreas Hamler, a top chef, even serves up cheese spaetzle at the regulars' table! The Gasthof Kraxner, the Schlosswirt Kornberg and the Lasslhof also serve food here.
On Freiheitsplatz, Onkel Willys Hütte and Ferstl Gastronomie celebrate the art of cooking. And, be sure to try them: Ennstal doughnut bakers bake excellent rye doughnuts.
On the main square , the choice is difficult - no wonder with chocolate, Steirerburger, wild boar goulash and vegetarian kebabs.
Mariahilferplatz should be your first port of call anyway: At the "Krone Alm", fluffy, flambéed Apfelschmarrn with apple sauce, vegan Steirergröstl made from Styrian tofu, fried chicken with potato salad are the stars. We look forward to your visit!
If you have a taste for a Brettljause, Kernölschmölzi and co., you have to go to the Tummelplatz , where the hunters serve game specialties in the Grawe courtyard. In the Landhaushof, on the other hand, you can feast at the barbecue stand of the Oberlandler Graz. There will also be mushroom soup with Heidensterz and venison stew with spaetzle from Buschenschank.at Franz Paier.
As a long-standing, reliable partner, we are delighted to be able to support the festival again this year with its delicacies, coziness and relaxed atmosphere. Gösser, the regional beer specialty from Styria, offers sip after sip of genuine Styrian beer enjoyment.
Christian Payrhuber, Brau Union Österreich, Region Süd, Geschäftsfeld Gastronomie
Bild: zVg
You simply have to take a stroll through Herrengasse - the tables bend there, as they do in Schmiedgasse and Stubenberggasse. And the bakers do their best at the Stadtbauernhof!
What a feast of delights!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
