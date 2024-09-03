Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Despite crampons

Mountaineer fell 100 meters down an ice field

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 16:15

Another serious alpine accident! A 66-year-old man from Oberkappel (Rohrbach district) fell almost 100 meters over a steep ice field on the Great Gosau Glacier on Tuesday morning and was seriously injured. He had been wearing crampons but still lost his footing.

comment0 Kommentare

The mountaineer had already climbed up to the Adamekhütte in the municipality of Gosau the day before. Shortly after 6.30 a.m. the next morning, the man set off alone in the direction of the 2995-metre-high Dachstein. The route is first marked over rocky terrain and then leads over the Gosau glacier without a path. When crossing from the glacier to the "Obere Windlucke", at the start of the west ridge in the direction of the Dachstein, the man had to cross a steep field of bare ice.

Crampons are mandatory on the glacier (symbolic photo) (Bild: stock.adobe.com)
Crampons are mandatory on the glacier (symbolic photo)
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)


Left motionless
Despite using crampons, the mountaineer lost his footing and fell uncontrollably almost 100 meters over the steep ice field. He rolled over at least once and came to rest motionless in a washed-out water channel in the glacier ice.

Two rope teams rushed to help
Two rope teams with a total of six people observed the incident, gave first aid to the casualty and immediately informed the emergency services. After first aid by the emergency doctor, the seriously injured man was flown by rope to the intermediate landing site at the Adamekhütte and then to a hospital in Linz for further treatment.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Krone Oberösterreich
Krone Oberösterreich
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf