Mountaineer fell 100 meters down an ice field



Left motionless

Despite using crampons, the mountaineer lost his footing and fell uncontrollably almost 100 meters over the steep ice field. He rolled over at least once and came to rest motionless in a washed-out water channel in the glacier ice.



Two rope teams rushed to help

Two rope teams with a total of six people observed the incident, gave first aid to the casualty and immediately informed the emergency services. After first aid by the emergency doctor, the seriously injured man was flown by rope to the intermediate landing site at the Adamekhütte and then to a hospital in Linz for further treatment.