Despite crampons
Mountaineer fell 100 meters down an ice field
Another serious alpine accident! A 66-year-old man from Oberkappel (Rohrbach district) fell almost 100 meters over a steep ice field on the Great Gosau Glacier on Tuesday morning and was seriously injured. He had been wearing crampons but still lost his footing.
The mountaineer had already climbed up to the Adamekhütte in the municipality of Gosau the day before. Shortly after 6.30 a.m. the next morning, the man set off alone in the direction of the 2995-metre-high Dachstein. The route is first marked over rocky terrain and then leads over the Gosau glacier without a path. When crossing from the glacier to the "Obere Windlucke", at the start of the west ridge in the direction of the Dachstein, the man had to cross a steep field of bare ice.
Left motionless
Despite using crampons, the mountaineer lost his footing and fell uncontrollably almost 100 meters over the steep ice field. He rolled over at least once and came to rest motionless in a washed-out water channel in the glacier ice.
Two rope teams rushed to help
Two rope teams with a total of six people observed the incident, gave first aid to the casualty and immediately informed the emergency services. After first aid by the emergency doctor, the seriously injured man was flown by rope to the intermediate landing site at the Adamekhütte and then to a hospital in Linz for further treatment.
