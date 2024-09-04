Shipyard purchase unfinanceable for state building councillor

The background: Following the Signa debacle, the development plans for the historic shipyard site have been put on hold. To prevent new "real estate developers" from buying the land and "planning" it again, the peninsula near the Werftbad is to be "bought free" so that a Danube island can be created. This was proposed by SPÖ Provincial Councillor Sven Hergovich and Deputy Mayor Bernadette Haider-Wittmann. To ensure that the costs remain affordable for the city, Hergovich wants the state government to bear half of the costs - i.e. a maximum of 5.5 million euros.