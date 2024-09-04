FPÖ against SPÖ
Shipyard purchase unfinanceable for state building councillor
According to the FPÖ, SPÖ provincial councillor Sven Hergovich should use money from his departmental budget to buy out the shipyard site in Korneuburg. The "Krone" has now done the math.
Embarrassing ignorance or political calculation? "The SPÖ provincial councillor should buy the shipyard peninsula in Korneuburg with his budget," demands FPÖ member of parliament Hubert Keyl. Is that even possible?
The background: Following the Signa debacle, the development plans for the historic shipyard site have been put on hold. To prevent new "real estate developers" from buying the land and "planning" it again, the peninsula near the Werftbad is to be "bought free" so that a Danube island can be created. This was proposed by SPÖ Provincial Councillor Sven Hergovich and Deputy Mayor Bernadette Haider-Wittmann. To ensure that the costs remain affordable for the city, Hergovich wants the state government to bear half of the costs - i.e. a maximum of 5.5 million euros.
Keyl said yesterday in the "Krone" that the SPÖ politician does not need the financial backing of the state government. Hergovich should raise the money from the budget that he has at his disposal as state building councillor. However, the blue member of parliament, who was present at the budget meeting, must have missed the fact that only around 2.2 million euros are available in the construction department for 2025 and 2026.
Where there's a will, there's a way. Johanna Mikl-Leitner and Udo Landbauer can make the blue and yellow Danube Island possible if they give themselves a jolt!
Sven Hergovich, SPÖ-Landesparteiobmann
However, Hergovich has a payment model: "If all departments give up 0.05 percent of their budgets on a one-off basis, we can realize a showcase project together." He hopes that State Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) and State Vice Governor Udo Landbauer (FPÖ) will "give us a jolt. And make the Danube Island in Lower Austria possible." However, the ÖVP is so far the only party to stick to the existing plans, which could also be implemented with new construction partners.
