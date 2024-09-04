1400 school crossing guards
How volunteers ensure safe roads
In Lower Austria alone, 1400 school crossing patrols are on duty again this year. The volunteers perform many hours of priceless - and unpaid! - work.
The start of school marks the beginning of the much-cited "seriousness of life", and not just for children and young people in the state. Even before the bell rings for the first lesson, the school crossing patrols are ready again. Highly visible with protective clothing and waving trowels, the approximately 1,400 volunteers in Lower Austria ensure safe roads.
Aiming for the highest possible level of safety
"A big thank you to the volunteers who ensure that our young people reach their destinations safely every day. Their commitment is more important than ever, especially in view of the growing dangers," emphasizes Transport Minister Udo Landbauer, who also praises the work of the police in this regard. "Ensuring the highest possible level of road safety is one of the most fundamental tasks of the executive," emphasizes Brigadier Willy Konrath, head of the provincial traffic department: "And the school crossing patrols are an important support for us when it comes to protecting the most vulnerable road users."
Incidentally, the Lower Austria Mobility Management of NÖ Regional and Radland Niederösterreich are now responsible for the procurement and distribution of the school crossing patrol equipment.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.