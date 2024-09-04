How volunteers ensure safe roads

Aiming for the highest possible level of safety

"A big thank you to the volunteers who ensure that our young people reach their destinations safely every day. Their commitment is more important than ever, especially in view of the growing dangers," emphasizes Transport Minister Udo Landbauer, who also praises the work of the police in this regard. "Ensuring the highest possible level of road safety is one of the most fundamental tasks of the executive," emphasizes Brigadier Willy Konrath, head of the provincial traffic department: "And the school crossing patrols are an important support for us when it comes to protecting the most vulnerable road users."