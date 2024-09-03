Vorteilswelt
Worker trapped

800-kilo stove slips: innkeeper seriously injured

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 14:55

While transporting a wood gasification stove down the cellar stairs of an inn in Ebenthal (Carinthia), the 800-kilo stove suddenly tipped over. At the time, there was not only a 36-year-old worker on the steps below, but also the 47-year-old innkeeper himself.

A 47-year-old wanted to provide sustainable heat in his inn with a wood gasification stove. An installation company delivered it - three employees were to install it. "The 800-kilogram stove was to be brought into the basement via the cellar stairs," the police report. "Despite being secured with a load belt, the stove became overweight shortly before the first stairwell landing and tipped against the concrete wall."

36-year-old man trapped
Tragically, a 36-year-old man was trapped, but the oven was still moving and caught the innkeeper, who was also on the steps below. "Both men were seriously injured, the two other company employees immediately provided first aid," said the police.

"The Zell-Gurnitz and Ebenthal fire departments helped to rescue the injured, and the ambulance took them to the hospital and the AUKH Klagenfurt." The stove was secured to prevent it from slipping further.

