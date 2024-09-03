Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Wife sounded the alarm

Lost on a mountain tour – and then night fell

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 09:22

A German hiker in the Tyrolean lowlands underestimated the tour and probably overestimated himself on Monday. The 60-year-old got lost on the descent from the "Ellmauer Halt" (2344 meters) - little by little he lost his strength and suddenly night fell. Because he did not return to the hotel, his wife raised the alarm.

comment0 Kommentare

In the early hours of the morning, the 60-year-old set off on a mountain tour from Ellmau to the Ellmauer Halt. The German reached the summit, but disaster struck on the descent.

Lost his bearings - his strength dwindled
"He lost his bearings and deviated from the planned route. For this reason, he decided without further ado to descend via the Scharlinger Böden in the direction of Hans-Berger-Haus," reported the police. However, due to the length of the tour, his strength was slowly failing him, "which is why he only made slow progress", the investigators continued.

Zitat Icon

The 60-year-old could no longer recognize the designated hiking trail. He therefore wanted to spend the night outdoors.

Die Polizei

At around 7 p.m., he was able to send his wife a live location on his cell phone before the battery ran out. As a result, he was no longer able to recognize the hiking trail as darkness fell. "He therefore wanted to spend the night outdoors," it said.

Worried wife made an emergency call
After the man had still not returned to the hotel at around 9 pm, his wife made an emergency call. Kufstein Mountain Rescue then launched a search operation in the Hans-Berger-Haus area in the Kaisertal valley with the support of three search dogs and a drone from the Kufstein district fire department.

Completely exhausted but uninjured
Shortly after 10.30 pm, the 60-year-old was finally found in the area of the lower Scharlinger Böden in pathless terrain. The man was completely exhausted but uninjured. He was brought safely down to the valley.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf