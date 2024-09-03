Wife sounded the alarm
Lost on a mountain tour – and then night fell
A German hiker in the Tyrolean lowlands underestimated the tour and probably overestimated himself on Monday. The 60-year-old got lost on the descent from the "Ellmauer Halt" (2344 meters) - little by little he lost his strength and suddenly night fell. Because he did not return to the hotel, his wife raised the alarm.
In the early hours of the morning, the 60-year-old set off on a mountain tour from Ellmau to the Ellmauer Halt. The German reached the summit, but disaster struck on the descent.
Lost his bearings - his strength dwindled
"He lost his bearings and deviated from the planned route. For this reason, he decided without further ado to descend via the Scharlinger Böden in the direction of Hans-Berger-Haus," reported the police. However, due to the length of the tour, his strength was slowly failing him, "which is why he only made slow progress", the investigators continued.
The 60-year-old could no longer recognize the designated hiking trail. He therefore wanted to spend the night outdoors.
At around 7 p.m., he was able to send his wife a live location on his cell phone before the battery ran out. As a result, he was no longer able to recognize the hiking trail as darkness fell. "He therefore wanted to spend the night outdoors," it said.
Worried wife made an emergency call
After the man had still not returned to the hotel at around 9 pm, his wife made an emergency call. Kufstein Mountain Rescue then launched a search operation in the Hans-Berger-Haus area in the Kaisertal valley with the support of three search dogs and a drone from the Kufstein district fire department.
Completely exhausted but uninjured
Shortly after 10.30 pm, the 60-year-old was finally found in the area of the lower Scharlinger Böden in pathless terrain. The man was completely exhausted but uninjured. He was brought safely down to the valley.
