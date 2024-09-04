Vorteilswelt
School route safety

Safe places in front of schools

Nachrichten
04.09.2024 00:01

The city is taking measures to ensure safe routes to school: School route plans support road safety education, school roads and school forecourts reduce traffic in front of schools.

comment0 Kommentare

The City of Vienna's school route plans for more than 250 elementary school make it much easier to learn how to get to school. Danger zones around the school building are explained in detail and safe ways of crossing these areas are shown.

School streets also ensure greater safety. 30 minutes before school starts, an area is closed to motorized traffic with scissor barriers. Where possible, the city also builds safe school forecourts in front of schools. This is done as climate-friendly as possible, in the course of road alterations to calm traffic or the construction of new cycle paths.

(Bild: ©Mobilitätsagentur/Christian Fürthner)
(Bild: ©Mobilitätsagentur/Christian Fürthner)

Traffic-calmed places of communication
School forecourts are always a buffer zone to the street and serve schoolchildren as an important meeting place before and after lessons - as a place to move and play and as a valuable open space. School forecourts also make it easier for parents and guardians to pick up their children safely. A school forecourt is traffic-calmed - the recreation area is reserved for parents, teachers and pupils on foot. Greenery enhances the square and makes it cooler, shadier and more pleasant. In addition, seating can ensure that the school forecourts become a place of communication.

The school forecourt in front of Pfeilgasse: traffic-calmed, greened - and much safer for schoolchildren. (Bild: ©MA28/Christian Fürthner)
The school forecourt in front of Pfeilgasse: traffic-calmed, greened - and much safer for schoolchildren.
(Bild: ©MA28/Christian Fürthner)

There are already examples throughout Vienna: the school forecourt in Neubauer Pfeilgasse on Lisette-Model-Platz has been transformed from a gray parking lot into a green oasis. The school forecourt in Ottakringer Panikengasse has also already been completed - including a drinking hydrant and a new streetcar stop, which offers greater safety for all road users. In the course of the large-scale redesign of Argentinierstraße into a bicycle lane, the school forecourt at St.-Elisabeth-Platz in Wieden was traffic-calmed, overall safety was increased and the quality of life in front of the school buildings was improved.

Get school route maps and tips for a safe journey to school now: schulweg.wien.gv.at

