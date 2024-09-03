Vorteilswelt
Expensive dream trip

New Zealand triples tourist entry fee

Nachrichten
03.09.2024 07:54

A dream trip to New Zealand will become more expensive for many tourists: the government of the Pacific state has announced that it will almost triple the tourist fee for vacationers from most countries in the world. Instead of 35 New Zealand dollars (20 euros), the "International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy" (IVL) will cost 100 New Zealand dollars (56 euros) from October 1.

The amount is paid online in advance when applying for the NZeTA electronic entry permit. Austrian, German and Swiss citizens do not require a visa if they wish to stay in the country for a maximum of three months. Anyone wishing to stay longer must enter the country with a visitor visa. The costs for this will also increase significantly from next month.

"International tourism plays an enormously important role for the New Zealand economy," said Tourism Minister Matt Doocey. He is confident that his country will continue to be seen as an attractive travel destination by many people around the world in the future.

Critics doubt whether it makes sense
The Tourism Industry Association (TIA) warned that New Zealand had already been struggling to boost tourism since the end of the coronavirus pandemic and was lagging behind the rest of the world. The higher fee is expected to result in tens of thousands of fewer holidaymakers each year.

