Judith Schwaighofer
New person responsible for equal treatment in Salzburg
The state of Salzburg has a new Equal Treatment Commissioner: Judith Schwaighofer is now responsible for the coordination and implementation of the Equal Treatment Act and the state's women's promotion plan.
In addition to the areas of equal treatment and anti-discrimination, the 36-year-old is also responsible for the office of the monitoring committee. She will be an important point of contact for the provincial administration, teachers, provincial clinics and municipal services. Schwaighofer will be supported by four equal opportunities commissions.
What are typical problems where she can help?
The spectrum ranges from unequal treatment in job applications and promotions to possible discrimination at public offices and authorities.
Discrimination is any form of unjustified disadvantage or unequal treatment on the basis of age, gender, ethnicity or disability, as well as on the basis of ideology, religion or sexual orientation. Incitement to discrimination is also prohibited.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
