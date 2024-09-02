Waste balance for Upper Austria
We dispose of an average of 4.6 kilos of clothing per year
30 years ago, household waste was almost exclusively sent to landfill - today, two thirds of it is recycled. This balance - and how much Upper Austrians dispose of on average - was presented by the Provincial Councillor for Climate Protection.
Although most waste in Upper Austria is generated in the construction industry - around 6.7 million tons - the amount of clothing disposed of is also considerable: each of us brings 4.6 kilos of used textiles to collection points. Compared to 2015, this represents an increase of around 15 percent.
In total, Upper Austrian households and comparable institutions such as small businesses disposed of around 829,000 tons of waste in 2022. This corresponds to around 544 kilos per person. The largest share was green waste at 117 kilos per person.
Recycling old materials
However, at the presentation of the Provincial Waste Management Plan 2024, State Councillor for Climate Stefan Kaineder (Greens) was optimistic: Upper Austria is way ahead when it comes to separating and collecting waste. He emphasized the increasingly decisive change in waste management towards a circular economy, meaning that used materials are recycled in a meaningful way: "This will have a positive impact on the economy and jobs."
From the turn of the year, there will be a nationwide innovation: a one-way deposit will apply from January 1st. The new system is intended to ensure that drinks packaging does not end up in nature.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
