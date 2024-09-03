Styrian wanted to kill policeman: Suffocated in his cell

Massive fire incident

The Styrian had raised the alarm himself at around 4 a.m., apparently not wanting to die after all. "Unfortunately, resuscitation was unsuccessful until the detention room was finally opened," says the head of Graz-Karlau prison, Gerhard Derler. Due to the massive fire, the investigators from the State Office of Criminal Investigation have ruled out negligence - such as from a burning cigarette - as well as a technical defect or third-party fault.