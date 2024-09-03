In action in Prague
Our youngest players made a big impression at the European Chess Championships
Six young Upper Austrians were in action at the European Chess Championships in Prague. In addition to a few victories, they also gave their opponents gifts. As a reward for the nerve-wracking time, the children were given a trip to Charles Bridge and a milkshake.
Up to four hours of full concentration in one game - not even the toddlers could be knocked out. Quite the opposite! At the European Chess Championships in Prague, six young Upper Austrians made a big impression, all of them scoring points in their first international tournament.
"The main thing was for them to gain experience, put what they had learned into practice and still have fun," said coach Florian Mostbauer, who was very pleased with his young squad. On their day off, they were rewarded with a trip to the Karlskirche and a milkshake. Including travel to and from the Czech capital, the sextet spent twelve days there, playing a total of nine games.
There were even sweet gifts for the opponents
Stella (12) from St. Florian even brought gifts for her opponents. "I had Mozartkugeln with me and every girl got one before the game because we wanted to give our opponents a little gift from our country at international tournaments. I got a pencil from Portugal, sweets from Kosovo and a magnet from Cyprus," said Stella, who was also delighted with her gifts.
Fair play and friendship are more important to the children than winning. And everyone is already looking forward to the next tournaments: "We've learned a lot and can't wait to compete again."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.