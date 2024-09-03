Nick Cave finds his way back to the beats

This is no coincidence. In an entry on his website "The Red Hand Files", where the Australian usually answers his fans' questions in detail, he gives an insight into what water means to him. "I've heard from time to time that there are people who wake up happy in the morning. Unfortunately, I can't count myself among them," writes the singer/songwriter when asked what makes him happy. "But I have found something I can do to significantly improve this sad state of affairs - wild swimming, or more precisely, cold water swimming." After the death of his son Arthur, he says he realized that it was impossible to grieve in ice water. "With this revelation, my love affair with cold water swimming began," he continues.