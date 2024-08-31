Ilzer: “Then came Leon’s big moments”

Christian Ilzer (Sturm coach): "It was a difficult game, we only have ourselves to blame for that. It was a lethargic first half from us, where we acted too slowly, even though the start was still okay. WSG were very confident on the ball and kept the spaces tight. After conceding two goals, we completely lost our energy. However, we regained our confidence shortly before the break thanks to Kiteishvili's goal. We were then more committed and aggressive in the second half and then came the great moments from Leon Grgic, who can be described as the match-winner. The way he took the ball at 2:2, led the play and then scored the goal was a class act. I'm particularly pleased that he knew what it meant to use his environment in Graz for his career. It's a certain strength to turn a 0:2 into a 4:2. We already turned a lot of games around in the second half last year."