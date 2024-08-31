Vorteilswelt
Quotes from the game

Ilzer: “Then came Leon’s big moments”

31.08.2024 23:15

Sturm Graz prevailed 4:2 against WSG Tirol in a dramatic match on Saturday evening. After the game, Sturm coach Christian Ilzer had words of praise for joker and double goal scorer Leon Grgic.

Christian Ilzer (Sturm coach): "It was a difficult game, we only have ourselves to blame for that. It was a lethargic first half from us, where we acted too slowly, even though the start was still okay. WSG were very confident on the ball and kept the spaces tight. After conceding two goals, we completely lost our energy. However, we regained our confidence shortly before the break thanks to Kiteishvili's goal. We were then more committed and aggressive in the second half and then came the great moments from Leon Grgic, who can be described as the match-winner. The way he took the ball at 2:2, led the play and then scored the goal was a class act. I'm particularly pleased that he knew what it meant to use his environment in Graz for his career. It's a certain strength to turn a 0:2 into a 4:2. We already turned a lot of games around in the second half last year."

Philipp Semlic (WSG coach): "It was a very courageous performance from us. We didn't take a 2:0 lead undeservedly, but then didn't defend cleanly enough in the phase before the break and got the goal. The 2:2 was a nice goal, but we were in possession of the ball and had no remaining defense. Then we felt the force of Sturm, with the fans behind us. Sturm haven't conceded many goals so far - two goals in Graz, you should take something from that. Sturm shifted up a gear in the second half and added a lot of quality from the bench. We're in a process, we've had a change. But the club is fully behind the path we've taken. The courageous performance of my team is a pleasure. We still have some room for improvement athletically. A defeat is always a disappointment, but it will disappear once we have analyzed everything soberly."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

