Collapsed at concert
US rapper Fatman Scoop dies on stage
US rapper Fatman Scoop has died at the age of 53 after collapsing during a concert. His management confirmed the musician's death to the German press agency dpa.
Several other media outlets - including the British BBC - also reported in unison, citing representatives of the rapper. "It is with deep sadness and a very heavy heart that we share the news of the passing of the legendary and iconic Fatman Scoop," said a statement from the family of the man, who was born Isaac Freeman.
"He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength and courage," the family's statement continued. "Fatman Scoop was not only a world-class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and friend."
Shaped the hip-hop scene in New York
According to reports, the musician collapsed at a concert in the US state of Connecticut on Friday evening. The exact background to the incident initially remained unclear. Fatman Scoop, who has repeatedly appeared on TV shows in recent years, was considered a formative figure in the New York hip-hop scene of the 1990s.
Wrote songs for famous female singers
He made a name for himself through his involvement in well-known tracks such as Missy Elliott's Grammy-winning "Lose Control" and Mariah Carey's "It's Like That". His song "Be Faithful" reached top positions in the charts in the UK and Ireland.
